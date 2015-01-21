(Adds further black market comment)
CAIRO Jan 21 Egypt's pound weakened to
7.34 per dollar from 7.29 the previous day at a central bank
auction on Wednesday, the weakest level it has been allowed to
reach since auctions began in December 2012.
It was the fourth official depreciation this week.
The bank offered 40 million dollars and sold 38.4 million at
a cutoff price of 7.34 pounds per dollar, according to
the central bank.
The rates at which banks are allowed to trade dollars are
determined by the results of central bank sales, giving
the bank effective control over official exchange rates.
But there remains an active black market in the pound that
is used by businesses and individuals, and the gap between this
and the official rate had been widening for months.
The pound was trading at an average of 7.93 to the dollar on
the black market on Wednesday, according to several traders.
The rate quoted yesterday was 7.88 in the afternoon after
the bank's depreciation, but traders say it rose to eight pounds
per dollar by Tuesday night. "There is no demand to buy dollars
in the unofficial market today (Wednesday)," said one trader,
citing yesterday's evening jump.
Analysts said that the gradual depreciation was a welcome
sign but the bank would need to do more. "The central bank
probably still needs to provide more foreign exchange liquidity
and let the pound fall further if it's going to 'eradicate' the
black market," said Jason Tuvey at Capital Economics.
Expectations that the bank would devalue had grown since it
announced a surprise 50-basis-point cut in benchmark interest
rates on Thursday last week, saying that plummeting global oil
prices had eased the inflation outlook.
Traders and analysts expect the central bank to allow the
pound to depreciate further to close the gap with the black
market rate. Some said it had previously held back due to
inflation concerns.
(Reporting by Shadi Bushra; Editing by Mark Heinrich)