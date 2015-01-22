(Adds black market rate from traders, background)
CAIRO Jan 22 Egypt's pound weakened to
7.39 per dollar from 7.34 the previous day at a central bank
auction on Thursday, the weakest level it had been allowed to
reach since auctions began in December 2012.
It was the fifth official depreciation this week, prompted
by the widening gap between the black market and the official
rate.
The bank offered $40 million and sold $38.4 million at a
cutoff price of 7.3901 pounds per dollar, the central
bank said.
The rates at which banks are allowed to trade dollars are
determined by the results of central bank sales, giving
the bank effective control over official exchange rates.
But there remains an active black market in the pound that
is used by businesses and individuals, and the gap between this
and the official rate had been widening for months.
The pound was trading at 7.89 to the dollar on the black
market shortly after the central bank's auction on Thursday,
according to one trader. Another trader put the rate at 7.87.
That was slightly stronger than the black market rate on
Wednesday, when several traders put the average rate at 7.93.
Earlier in the week, traders said the rate rose to eight pounds
per dollar on no demand for dollars in the unofficial market.
Expectations that the bank would devalue had grown since it
announced a surprise 50-basis-point cut in benchmark interest
rates on Thursday last week, saying that plummeting global oil
prices had eased the inflation outlook.
(Reporting by Maggie Fick; Editing by Jeremy Gaunt)