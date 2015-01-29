CAIRO Jan 29 Egypt's pound weakened to
7.49 per dollar, from 7.46 at yesterday's sale, at a central
bank auction on Thursday, the weakest level it has been allowed
to reach since auctions began in December 2012.
The bank offered 40 million dollars and sold 38.4 million at
a cut-off price of 7.4901 pounds per dollar, the central
bank said.
The rates at which banks are allowed to trade dollars are
determined by the results of central bank sales, giving
the bank effective control over official exchange rates, though
there remains an active black market in the pound.
