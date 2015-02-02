(Adds details, background, black market rate)
CAIRO Feb 2 Egypt's pound sold for 7.53
per dollar at a central bank auction on Monday, the weakest
level it has been allowed to reach since auctions began in
December 2012.
The bank offered 40 million dollars and sold 38.4 million at
a cut-off price of 7.5301 pounds per dollar, the central
bank said. The pound sold for 7.51 at the previous sale.
The rates at which banks are allowed to trade dollars are
determined by the results of central bank sales, giving
the bank effective control over official exchange rates. There
remains an active black market in the pound, though.
A trader on the unofficial market said the pound was
changing hands at 7.92 per dollar on Monday, a jump from the
rate of 7.82 that was quoted yesterday.
Egypt's central bank last week gave banks permission to
widen the band around the official rate at which they can trade
dollars, to 10 piasters above or below the official rate from 3
piasters, in a bid to stamp out the black market.
Expectations that the bank will devalue the pound have grown
since it announced a surprise 50-basis-point cut in benchmark
interest rates this month. The bank said plummeting global oil
prices had eased the inflation outlook.
(Reporting by Shadi Bushra and Ehab Farouk; Editing by Larry
King)