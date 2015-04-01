CAIRO, April 1 Egypt's central bank kept the
pound steady at 7.53 pounds to the dollar at a foreign
exchange auction on Wednesday, and the domestic currency was
unchanged on the black market.
The central bank has kept the official exchange rate steady
for more than a month after letting the pound weaken in an
attempt to wipe out black-market trading.
The bank said it offered $40 million at auction and sold
$38.4 million at a cut-off price of 7.5301 pounds per dollar
, unchanged from its last auction on Monday.
Black-market traders said volumes have fallen dramatically
since the central bank's move against them and since it imposed
a cap in February on the amount of dollars that can be deposited
in banks.
The limit discourages use of the black market because those
who exchange dollars outside official channels are deprived of a
place to keep their funds.
One trader said the dollar was selling for 7.65 pounds on
the black market on Wednesday, unchanged from Monday.
The rates at which banks are allowed to trade dollars are
determined by the results of official auctions, giving the
central bank effective control over exchange rates.
(Reporting by Yara Bayoumy; Editing by Toby Chopra)