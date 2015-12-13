CAIRO Dec 13 Egypt's central bank injected more foreign currency liquidity into the banking system in a surprise operation on Sunday, offering dollars at the slightly weaker rate of 7.7401 pounds, bankers said.

They said the central bank announced the move suddenly, shortly before the end of the working day during which a routine auction had seen the central bank sell dollars at the official rate of 7.7301 pounds. It was unclear how much foreign currency the central bank had pumped out in total, as each bank was only aware of the share it would be receiving.

"We were just told the central bank will sell dollars against Egyptian pounds to banks according to the outstanding credit of banks," said one banker, suggesting the move was meant to cover outstanding dollar exposure at banks. (Reporting by Lin Noueihed, Asma Alsharif, Ehab Farouk; Editing by Jon Boyle)