CAIRO, July 10 The Egyptian pound
strengthened at a central bank sale of foreign exchange on
Wednesday, for the third time since the military removed
Islamist President Mohamed Mursi from power one week ago.
The central bank sold $38.8 million to banks, with the
cut-off price at 6.9992 pounds to the dollar compared to 7.0097
pounds at Monday's sale, the banker said.
The central bank introduced the currency sales, held three
times a week, at the end of December to help stave off a
currency crisis and thwart a run on the pound.
Since then, the bank has allowed the currency to lose 12
percent of its value on the official market.