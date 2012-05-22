(Repeats with no change in text)
By Jessica Donati
LONDON, May 21 Egypt's military rulers plan to
spend close to $1 billion on diesel this summer, a spike in
imports as they brace for a first free presidential election
triggered by last year's uprising with a wary eye on renewed
civil unrest.
Fuel shortages have already caused public anger this year
and slowed the grain harvest. And with creditors pressing for
Egypt's new leaders to risk a popular backlash by cutting back
on longstanding fuel subsidies, the generals may also be anxious
to ensure supplies for the army's own trucks and tanks.
Tender documents seen by Reuters show state-owned Egyptian
General Petroleum Corp (EGPC) is seeking to buy more than one
million tonnes of gasoil, or diesel, from July to September -
almost as much as it sought in the preceding six months.
"It certainly seems to be an attempt to safeguard political
stability. The army is probably looking at different contingency
plans and questions over what will happen next," said Jane
Kinninmont, a senior research fellow at London's Chatham House.
"Shortages of basics like diesel and butane can trigger
civil unrest - especially if people start to blame the new
president for not doing enough to help them."
One Egyptian official said he had no details on the tender.
Other officials could not immediately be reached for comment.
The 36 cargoes being tendered for compare to just 24 cargoes
bought via tender for the entire second half of last year. Since
then, shortages have at times led to long lines for fuel which
disrupted business and infuriated an Egyptian public whose anger
at economic stagnation was a key driver of last year's revolt.
An injection of cash from ally Saudi Arabia has eased a
funding crunch for Cairo that may help pay for energy imports,
which also includes a tender for 360,000 tonnes of gasoline.
"It's a hell of a lot of cargoes," said a gasoil trader,
attributing the size of the tender to a mix of politics and
seasonal summer demand for electricity for air conditioning.
A second gasoil trader also said the tender could be a sign
the military was stockpiling fuel ahead of the election: "They
need it so they can either keep tanks running," he suggested.
Most of Egypt's thousands of U.S.-built and older
Soviet-made armoured vehicles, used by its half-million strong
armed forces to contain civil unrest, run on diesel fuel.
The current grain harvest, essential to maintaining staple
bread supplies for Egypt's 82 million people, was also hit by
shortages of diesel for tractors and machinery, though official
and trade sources said higher government prices being paid to
farmers meant state grain purchases were now back to normal.
ARMY ROLE
The generals who eased aside fellow military man Hosni
Mubarak after a popular revolt against his three-decade rule 15
months ago have pledged to oversee a fair presidential election
this week and to hand power to the new president by July 1.
But few Egyptians believe the army will give up a key role
in society and commerce - where senior officers control major
business interests. Most expect it to go on trying to maintain
order as any new leadership struggles with reviving the economy.
Already under fiscal pressure, and with growth faltering,
Egypt's government saw its need for fuel imports rise in April
when fire shut down a refinery.
The total volume it is tendering for now is equivalent to 24
cargoes of gasoil for delivery to the ports of Alexandria and El
Dekheila on the Mediterranean and a further 12 cargoes to Suez,
on the Red Sea. The tenders, for delivery over three months from
July to September, close at the end of this month.
Trade sources said trading giant Glencore is
currently among Egypt's biggest suppliers of gasoil, winning
over half of the volumes sought in a tender earlier this year.
Comparing Egypt's total fuel imports over time is difficult,
since it buys in the less public spot market on occasion if its
main purchases under term contracts fail to cover its needs.
Saudi Arabia has transferred $1 billion to Egypt's central
bank, part of a Saudi support package that also includes $500
million for development projects, $250 million to finance
purchases of petroleum products and $200 million for businesses.
Further ahead, Egypt's new rulers, whose powers and
political complexion have yet to be determined, face a looming
fiscal crunch that could see them try to cut fuel subsidies,
which account for a fifth of state spending.
Negotiating a $3.2-billion emergency loan to tide Cairo over
a balance of payments crisis, the International Monetary Fund is
expected to require a commitment to financial reforms that may
test the patience of Egyptians, who have already seen job losses
and other hardships as political turmoil has hurt the economy.
