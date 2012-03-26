CAIRO, March 26 A second wave of fuel shortages
in Egypt this year has left drivers fuming in long queues at gas
stations, disrupted business and led the financially-stretched
government to blame speculators for hoarding subsidised
petroleum.
Dozens of diesel goods trucks lined up outside filling
stations on highways out of Cairo and newspapers reported empty
pumps in the north, south and east of the mostly desert country.
In the capital, drivers queued from before dawn to fill tanks.
In the southern tourist city of Luxor, some drivers said
they had waited at filling stations from noon to 2 a.m. the
following morning. Cairo taxi drivers complained bitterly of
lost earnings.
"It was horrible," said Hassan, a 39-year old taxi driver.
"We stayed in line for five hours and at the end we found all
the gas was gone. People came with jars to buy extra fuel, which
made the problem even worse."
Business groups blamed weather-related disruption to fuel
imports for the shortages, which first appeared in January.
However, some Egyptians pointed to panic buying by consumers
convinced the government will be forced to slash the state
subsidies that keep fuel affordable for the population.
The government is struggling to finance a budget deficit
which has grown since last year's popular uprising that toppled
President Hosni Mubarak.
Spending on fuel subsidies has soared as world prices and
domestic consumption rose but the authorities have been
reluctant to cut them for fear of a popular backlash.
The government, which is negotiating a $3.2 billion
emergency loan from the International Monetary Fund, has denied
talk that it can no longer afford to pay the fuel bill and
officials said the shortages would be over by Thursday after
security forces launched a crackdown on fuel hoarding.
Some 3 million litres of diesel and benzene were seized over
the past three weeks before it could be sold on the black
market, an unnamed official told Al Masry al Youm newspaper.
A further 20,000 litres of diesel were confiscated on
Monday, state news agency MENA reported.
"There are strong actions to confront this crisis that is
manufactured, in my opinion, particularly given that the amount
of diesel offered was increased from 34 tonnes a day to 38
tonnes a day," Prime Minister Kamal al-Ganzouri said in an
interview with newspaper Al-Akhbar.
He blamed profiteers for spreading rumours of price
increases to inflate demand for hoarded fuel.
About 44 percent of government subsidies go to diesel, used
mainly by transport and industry, according to figures provided
by a Cairo-based energy firm.
($1 = 6.0361 Egyptian pounds)
(Reporting by Tom Pfeiffer; Additional reporting by Yasmine
Saleh, Marwa Awad and Dina Zayed; Editing by Toby Chopra)