* Oil minister says not enough international interest
* Previous Shell concession broken up into smaller blocks
* Pricing of gas found in deep waters will be re-evaluated
* EGAS waiting for EGPC bid round results
ABU DHABI, Nov 6 Egypt's state-owned Egyptian
Natural Gas Holding Company (EGAS) has postponed by three months
the closing date for international companies to present bids for
15 oil and gas concessions due to weak interest in the tender.
EGAS has pushed back the deadline for bidding to Feb. 13
from Nov. 14, an EGAS official told Reuters after a posting on
the company's website showed the change of dates. EGAS announced
the bidding in June for the exploration blocks in the
Mediterranean and Nile Delta basins, all but two of which are
offshore.
Oil Minister Osama Kamal said Monday on a late night talk
show that the extension of the deadline was due to poor interest
from international companies.
"The interest wasn't at the level that we wanted," Kamal
said on the programme "The Last Word," broadcast by privately
owned Egyptian channel ONTV.
An EGAS official told Reuters the delay was also to give an
opportunity for another state-owned firm, the Egyptian General
Petroleum Corporation (EGPC), to announce its own tender
results.
"The EGPC hasn't announced its results yet too and we want
to give a chance for companies who have tendered in that bid and
didn't get a block to tender in the EGAS bid," said the
official, who did not want to be named as he was not authorised
to speak to the press.
EGPC is due to announce the results of its latest bid round
some time this week, around seven months after the closing date.
The closing bid for that tender had also been delayed to
March 29 from Jan. 30 to allow more companies to take part.
Some 25 bids have been received from international oil firms
for the 15 concessions on offer, an EGPC official had told
Reuters.
"The EGAS postponement was also a request from interested
firms as they want more time for evaluation of the areas on
offer before they submit their financial and technical bids,"
the official said, declining to comment on the number of
companies interested in the bid so far.
Minister Kamal also said that a previous concession that had
been abandoned by Royal Dutch Shell in 2011 was on
offer in this latest EGAS bidding.
The NEMED concession, which lies off the Nile delta, was
relinquished after Shell spent 10 years trying to prove the
presence of gas that could be exploited. Shell said at the time
it was not commercially viable for it to continue with the
project.
Kamal said the NEMED concession was broken up into several
blocks in the new bid round.
"The price for selling gas that was offered to our partners
at the time was not feasible for them," Kamal said on
television. "We will take into consideration the difference in
price in this new tender," he said.
The EGAS official said that the NEMED concession area was
too vast and that is why a decision to break it up into smaller
blocks in this latest tender was taken.
"Shell had a difficult time as this was an ultra deep water
concession and the area was too vast to be able to pick and
choose which part the company would be able to focus on," he
said.