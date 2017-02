CAIRO Feb 5 An explosion hit the gas pipeline between Egypt, Israel and Jordan on Sunday in Northern Sinai, witnesses and state TV said.

The blast took place in the Massaeed area, west of Al-Arish.

Residents in Al-Arish told Reuters that flames could be seen from the town. (Reporting by Yousri Mohamed and Ahmed Tolba; Writing by Sherine El Madany; Editing by Louise Ireland)