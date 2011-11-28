(Adds second explosion, details)
CAIRO Nov 28 Saboteurs blew up Egypt's
gas pipeline to Jordan and Israel on Monday, witnesses and
security sources said, a few hours before the country holds its
first free election since President Hosni Mubarak was toppled in
February.
The explosion struck the pipline west of al-Arish in Sinai,
witnesses said. There was a second consecutive blast, about 100
metres away, sources said.
State news agency MENA said the explosion was in al-Sabeel
area. Security forces and fire trucks raced to the scene.
Security sources said the explosions were detonated from a
distance and that tracks from two vehicles were found in the
area. No group has claimed responsibility for the attack.
The pipeline, which supplies gas to Jordan and Israel, was
last attacked on Nov. 25. It is the eighth such attack since
Mubarak stepped down on Feb. 11. It is the ninth this year, with
the first attack a few days before Mubarak was toppled.
Egypt's 20-year gas deal with Israel, signed in the Mubarak
era, is unpopular with the Egyptian public, with critics arguing
that the Jewish state does not pay enough for the gas.
An executive of the East Mediterranean Gas Co (EMG), which
exports Egyptian gas to Israel, said in July that international
shareholders in the firm were pursuing legal claims against
Egypt for $8 billion in damages from contract violations in gas
supplies, following disruptions caused by pipeline attacks.
Egypt doubled the price of gas exported to Jordan last
month. Petroleum Minister Abdullah Ghorab said the new price was
just above $5 per million BTU, up from $2.15 to $2.30.
The government said this month it would tighten security
measures along the pipeline by installing alarm devices and
recruiting security patrols from Bedouin tribesmen.
(Reporting by Yusri Mohamed, Dina Zayed and Ahmed El-Sheemy;
Editing by Elizabeth Piper)