CAIRO May 10 Production at BP's North Alexandria gas fields is expected to raise Egypt's natural gas output to 5.1 billion cubic feet per day from about 4.45 billion currently, Oil Minister Tarek El Molla said on Wednesday.

Having recently started production at about 700 million cubic feet per day, BP expects it to reach 1.2 billion cubic feet per day in 2019. (Reporting by Abdel Rahman Adel; Writing by Eric Knecht; Editing by David Goodman)