CAIRO Oct 24 British oil major BP will
begin production at its north Alexandria concession in early
2017 rather than mid-2017, Egypt's petroleum minister Tarek El
Molla said at a news conference on Saturday.
The offshore concession's output will be roughly "450
million cubic feet per day in 2017 and reach 1.2 billion cubic
feet per day by the end of 2019," said El Molla.
These volumes will mean a significant boost to gas
production in Egypt, a country that has been searching for ways
to plug acute energy shortages that have slowed production at
many of the country's energy-intensive industries.
BP also said this week it had been awarded three new
offshore exploration blocks in Egypt and that it and its
partners had committed to investment of $229 million.
Egyptian authorities have in recent months worked to improve
terms for foreign oil and gas businesses in the hope that more
competitive pricing will encourage investment in the
energy-hungry country.
Once an energy exporter, falling oil and gas production
coupled with rising consumption have forced Egypt to divert
supplies to the domestic market and it is now a net energy
importer.
