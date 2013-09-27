By Andrew Callus
| LONDON, Sept 27
LONDON, Sept 27 An offshore gas find in the Nile
Delta is strong new evidence that Egypt has the resources to end
power cuts and get export income flowing again. Its challenge is
to persuade wary international oil companies to develop them.
In the deepest well ever drilled in the delta, some 7 km
under the sea bed and in 649 metres of water, BP has
found a 50 km-long structure with a hydrocarbon column over 180
metres deep, the British oil multinational announced on Sept. 9.
With an estimated 1.2 trillion cubic feet or more, the well,
named Salamat, will not by itself make a significant dent in
Egypt's chronic energy shortage or revive its flagging exports.
But as one of only a handful drilled into Oligocene Nile
Delta rocks to date, it is suggestive of some very productive
geology at these extreme depths.
"What's significant about this discovery is that it was
really expensive at about $380 million to drill. Despite the
high cost, BP clearly believes in the potential of some of the
deeper plays," said analyst Martijn Murphy of Wood Mackenzie.
Deep offshore gas finds cost a lot to develop, and unlike
oil, they do not get developed without an assured market and an
agreed price. Political and economic turmoil in Egypt over the
past two years has damaged its capacity to offer a good price as
well as investor confidence that it can pay.
In addition, energy sector investors are less tolerant of
politically risky oil and gas spending than they were, even
setting aside the political upheaval that began in Egypt over
two years ago.
This is partly down to a more uncertain outlook for prices
and rampant cost inflation over recent years, but it is
particularly true of investors in the United States, who have a
wealth of opportunities in unconventional resources at home.
Apache Corp's sale of a 30 percent stake in a top
quality Egyptian oil asset last month is testament to that
change, even though it secured a good price from the buyer,
Chinese state group Sinopec, parent of Sinopec Corp.
Egypt owes about $6 billion to companies working on projects
in the country, the equivalent of over six months worth of
payments and more in some cases.
As a result, long-term investors such as Britain's BG Group
are facing some difficult questions from shareholders as
Egypt, which accounts for 15 percent of BG's production,
struggles to pay its bills.
On top of the late payments, gas contracted to BG and French
group GDF Suez for export as liquefied natural gas
(LNG) is being diverted for domestic use to keep the lights on
and replace expensive fuel imports.
That has left Egypt, the companies, and in turn their LNG
customers reliant on cargo donations from Qatar.
BG's attempts to boost production at one well this year by
adding extra compression succeeded only in pumping out larger
amounts of water. New wells need to be drilled regularly in the
more established fields, and the latest drilling phase at its
West Delta Deep Marine offshore project has fallen behind
schedule.
THE UNDERLYING ISSUE
All of these production issues are everyday oil and gas
industry problems, but their importance has been magnified in
the eyes of investors by Egypt's instability.
BP made another deep discovery, called Satis, more than a
year ago, and has yet to do anything with it.
"Salamat is a great find too, but until we have an agreement
with the government, it's just a hole in the ground we are
rather pleased with," one BP insider said.
Egypt's latest oil minister, Sharif Ismail, is widely seen
among the western oil companies that operate there as someone
who can kick-start an easier working environment for them.
On Sept. 1, Ismail said he was preparing a repayment
timetable.
Higher prices are also being offered under the later phases
of production-sharing contracts. WoodMac says projects such as
Temsah, to which Salamat may eventually be attached, are
receiving prices "north of $5" per million British thermal units
(mmBtu), a dollar or so more than companies were getting two
years ago.
The need to import LNG, which can cost more than twice that
price, will mean an acceleration of this higher pricing trend,
Murphy said.
But a real step change in Egypt's gas productivity will need
something much more sustainable than a higher price.
Its prospects are simply not as good as that of geologically
luckier neigbours such as Algeria, analysts and company
executives say.
To compensate, what it needs is an investment environment in
which its deep, far-from-shore gas reserves could be developed
on a larger scale, and under an integrated development solution
involving co-operation between several big oil companies.
"Improved prices will help, but what's also needed is a
prolonged period of stability," Murphy said. "For the companies,
what that means is a government with a mandate to make quicker
approvals and an upstream body that's able to pay investors'
receivables on time."