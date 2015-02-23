CAIRO Feb 23 Egypt hopes to halt liquefied
natural gas imports in 2020, Oil Minister Sherif Ismail said on
Monday, as projects to develop its own gas fields are completed.
The Arab world's most populous nation is struggling to cope
with energy demand from a population of 85 million. Demand now
outstrips production of oil and gas from fields in the Western
Desert, Nile Delta and offshore.
Ismail told Reuters in an interview that "we are targeting
to stop importing gas with ... the completion of developing gas
field projects."
He added the caveat that this would be as long as there was
no need to meet additional demand with imports.
Egypt announced this year contracts for LNG imports with
Vitol, Noble Group, and BP, part of tender to provide 75 LNG
cargoes, which Ismail reiterated would cover demand for two
years.
He said he expected a floating terminal needed to import LNG
to arrive by March and that a second one was expected to arrive
by July.
"Egypt's gas production is 4.7 billion cubic feet a day and
we need no less than 700 million cubic feet extra per day to
meet the country's electricity needs during the summer, in
addition to the gas needs of the industrial sector," Ismail
said.
Egypt is nearing a deal with Algeria's state-run Sonatrach
for supply of LNG from 2016 until 2020, after agreeing to buy
six cargoes from Sonatrach delivering this year.
Cash and oil products worth $10.6 billion arrived from the
Gulf in 2013-2014, bolstering the economy and giving Cairo space
to reform a subsidy system that has turned it from an energy
exporter into a net importer in recent years.
Ismail said Kuwait had recently agreed to provide Egypt with
about 3 million barrels of oil per month, up from 2 million
barrels.
He also said that the expected subsidy bill for fuel
products in the fiscal year 2015-2016 year would amount to about
86 billion Egyptian pounds ($11.27 billion) based on an
estimated Brent oil price of $75 per barrel.
Ismail also said the ministry planned to announce an
international tender for gas exploration in the Mediterranean on
Tuesday, with bids expected to close by the end of June.
It also planned to issue a new tender for oil exploration in
the Western desert in 2015.
Ismail said production had started from eight wells in Block
9A, which is being developed by British gas company BG
off the Alexandria coast.
($1 = 7.6300 Egyptian pounds)
(Writing by Yara Bayoumy; Editing by Shadi Bushra and William
Hardy)