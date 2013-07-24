* EGAS hopes to persuade BP to invest $1.7 bln in gas fields
* Considering applying direct payments to other contracts
* Wants to quadruple price Egyptian Fertilisers pays for gas
* Seeks to settle with Union Fenosa after gas cut-off
By Patrick Werr
CAIRO, July 24 Egypt's state gas company EGAS
has begun talks to try to raise natural gas prices and work out
how industrial consumers can pay producers directly, two
newspapers reported on Wednesday.
Egypt's cash-starved government has been withholding
payments for oil and gas produced locally by foreign energy
firms under production sharing agreements, and as a result many
of these firms have been unwilling to invest in new projects.
The move seems to signal an effort by Egypt's interim
government, appointed after the military ousted Islamist
President Mohamed Mursi on July 3, to resolve some of the thorny
issues that have all but crippled Egypt's finances.
EGAS hopes the new system will help persuade British
Petroleum to invest $1.7 billion to develop its offshore
Taurus and Libra fields north of Alexandria, al-Boursa quoted
EGAS chairman Taher Abdel El Reheem as saying.
Under the system, industrial consumers make monthly payments
for their gas directly into the bank accounts of BP and other
foreign partners to guarantee regular funds were received.
EGAS officials were not immediately available for comment.
BP holds 60 percent of the concession for the two fields and
Hamburg-based RWE DEA AG the other 40 percent. EGAS is
entitled to some of the gas under a production-sharing accord.
EGAS believes the two fields could produce an additional 500
million cubic feet of gas per day, Abdel El Reheem told
al-Boursa. BP accounts for about 15 percent of Egypt's crude oil
and 30 percent of its natural gas production, he said.
BP and its partners like the direct payment system and EGAS
is considering applying it to all future development agreements,
he said. It already applies to contracts with ENI.
RAISING GAS PRICES
Al-Mal newspaper quoted Abdel El Reheem saying EGAS began
negotiating on Sunday with industrial companies operating in the
local market to raise the price they pay for their gas.
EGAS has begun talks with Egyptian Fertilisers, a subsidiary
of Orascom Construction Industries, on raising the
price its Suez plant pays for gas to $6 per mmBtu from $1.50.
EGAS is also trying to resolve problems with Spain's Union
Fenosa after Egypt halted supplies of 800 million cubic feet of
gas a day to its Damietta liquefaction plant, al-Mal said.
Al-Mal also reported that United Arab Emirates had agreed to
pay for all Egypt's petroleum product cargo imports in July,
worth about $1 billion, and Kuwait would pay for 1.6 million
barrels of crude imports a month for use in Egyptian refineries.
Kuwait would pay $190 million a month starting in August
until $1.5 billion in petroleum aid it had pledged ran out,
al-Mal quoted an unnamed source at state oil firm EGPC as
saying.
Egypt has asked Kuwait to include Kuwaiti petroleum
products, including 70,000 tonnes of diesel and jet fuel worth
$60-65 million, as part of the aid.
Officials at EGPC and Kuwait's state oil company KPC were
not immediately available for comment.
Gulf Arab states pledged $12 billion in aid after the
ousting of Mursi.