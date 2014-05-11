CAIRO May 11 BP plans to invest $1.5
billion this year to increase its production of natural gas in
Egypt, hit by an energy crisis following three years of
political turmoil, the state news agency MENA said on Sunday.
Egypt is seeking to raise $2.5 billion to cover natural gas
imports until the end of December, the head of state-run
Egyptian Natural Gas Holding Company (EGAS) Khaled Abdel Badie
has previously told Reuters.
BP representatives were not immediately available for
comment.
Egypt needs to import liquefied natural gas (LNG) for power
generation to make up for shortfalls as domestic gas production
declines, a sensitive issue awaiting the new president who is
due to be elected in a national vote on May 26-27.
Former army chief Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, who is expected to
win the vote, has suggested he will take a cautious approach to
Egypt's energy problems, saying the government cannot get rid of
costly subsidies overnight.
Electricity demand is highest in summer, when Egyptians keep
air-conditioners running day and night. But the lack of gas has
caused blackouts, even in winter this year for the first time in
decades.
(Reporting by Mostafa Hashem, Writing by Yasmine Saleh; Editing
by Jon Boyle)