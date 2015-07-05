(Adds detail, background)
CAIRO, July 5 Egypt has raised the prices it
pays Eni and Edison for the natural gas they
produce in the country, an official with state-owned gas company
EGAS said on Sunday.
The agreements mark the latest move by Egyptian authorities
to improve terms for foreign oil and gas businesses in the hope
that more competitive pricing will encourage investment in the
energy-hungry country.
"(The oil ministry) signed a deal that amended the price for
gas with Eni to a maximum $5.88 for every million British
thermal unit and a minimum of $4, based on amounts produced.
This is up from $2.65," the EGAS official told Reuters on
condition of anonymity.
The official said that another deal had been signed with
Edison for a price of $5.88 per million British thermal units,
up from $2.65.
Reuters could not immediately reach the companies for
comment.
The amended prices will apply to gas produced from new
discoveries, the official said.
Egypt last month signed a $2 billion exploration deal with
Eni.
Oil minister Sherif Ismail told Reuters in March that Egypt
had agreed to pay BP and RWE Dea more for
their Egyptian production.
(Reporting by Abdel Rahman Adel; Writing by Shadi Bushra and
Yara Bayoumy; Editing by David Goodman)