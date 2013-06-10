CAIRO, June 10 Qatar will grant Egypt five
shipments of natural gas to help Egyptians get through the
summer, a statement from the Egyptian Petroleum Ministry said on
Monday.
"Qatar will supply five cargos of liquefied natural gas as a
gift to the Egyptian people during the summer months, with the
first of these shipments beginning at the end of July (and
continuing) until mid-September," Qatar's Energy and Industry
Minister Mohammed al-Sada was quoted as saying in the statement.
The statement did not give the size of the shipments.
(Reporting by Asma Alsharif and Patrick Werr; editing by Keiron
Henderson)