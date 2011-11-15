DOHA Nov 15 Areas that Egypt plans to
offer for natural gas exploration will include one off the Nile
delta that Royal Dutch Shell abandoned early this year
because the company could not make it work commercially, Egypt's
oil minister said on Tuesday.
The minister, Abdullah Ghorab, had said earlier that the
state-owned gas company Egas planned to hold a bidding round for
gas exploration early next year.
The round will be the first since Egyptian President Hosni
Mubarak was toppled on Feb. 11 in a popular uprising.
"Egas will have a bid round soon and the NEMED area will be
part of it," Ghorab told reporters in Doha.
"This was the area in which Shell spent a billion dollars
and found one trillion, but then left it as it couldn't develop
it due to the circumstances of the agreement."
Shell said it relinquished the NEMED concession in early
2011 after spending 10 years trying to prove the presence of gas
that could be commercially exploited.
"The North East Mediterranean Deepwater block was
relinquished to the Egyptian General Petroleum Corporation after
a very dedicated and focused exploration campaign," a Shell
spokesman said.
"Although Shell made two gas discoveries, we have decided
not to pursue these further due to the challenging economics of
the project," the spokesman said. "The area will be open for the
next offshore bid round."
Ghorab also said talks were continuing with Israel over the
price it pays for Egyptian natural gas, and that Egypt expected
Israel to agree to a price increase.
Egypt's 20-year gas deal with Israel, signed in the Mubarak
era, is unpopular with the Egyptian public. Critics argue that
Israel has not been paying enough.
"We will adjust prices. No agreement will continue if it is
not balanced," he said, adding that he would make an
announcement only when the issues were finalised.
Egypt currently produces about 700,000 barrels per day
(bpd)of oil and condensates and 6 billion cubic metres of gas,
Ghorab said on Monday.
(Reporting by Maha El Dahan; Writing by Patrick Werr; Editing
by Anthony Barker)