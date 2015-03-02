By Ehab Farouk
CAIRO, March 2 Egypt plans to add subsidised
cooking oil to a new smart card system implemented last year,
Supplies Minister Khaled Hanafi said on Monday, a move aimed at
saving money and cutting down queues for poor consumers.
The government is trying to pull off the delicate task of
reforming a decades-old system of subsidies that has drained
state coffers without angering Egypt's rapidly growing
population.
The success of a smart card system for distributing
subsidised bread in more than half of Egypt's provinces has been
seen as an important achievement for President Abdel Fattah
al-Sisi, who was elected to office last year, months after
ousting the previous head of state following mass street
protests.
"We are working to distribute (gas) cylinders through the
same system as bread," Hanafi told Reuters in an interview. He
said the new system could begin in July or even earlier.
Smart card holders would accrue points if they bought less
than the quota of gas, and the points would allow them to
purchase other subsidised goods, Hanafi said.
The government can ill afford to neglect popular concerns in
a country where street protests have helped remove two
presidents since 2011.
Egypt has seen a months-long shortage in butane cylinders,
which most poor Egyptians use for cooking, leading to a jump in
prices on the black market.
Hanafi also said the construction of 25 wheat silos with a
storage capacity of 1.5 million tonnes -- which Egypt's close
ally the United Arab Emirates committed to build in 2013 --
would "be completed and ready for use within a year".
Egypt, the world's largest wheat importer, loses an
estimated 1.6 million tonnes of wheat a year worth around $500
million because of inadequate storage.
Hanafi said the government would buy 3.7 million tonnes of
wheat from local farmers in the coming season -- the same volume
it purchased last season.
(Writing by Stephen Kalin; Editing by Crispian Balmer)