BRIEF-EP ENERGY ANNOUNCES OFFERING OF ITS SENIOR SECURED NOTES DUE 2025
* EP ENERGY ANNOUNCES OFFERING OF ITS SENIOR SECURED NOTES DUE 2025
CAIRO, July 20 Four international firms expressed interest in Egypt's tender to lease a third regasification unit, an Egyptian official told Reuters on Wednesday.
The firms include Norway's Hoegh, US firm Excelerate Energy and Singapore-based Norwegian gas shipping company BW Gas.
Egypt's EGAS has launched a tender to lease a third floating and storage regasification unit (FSRU) with a capacity of 750 million cubic feet per day, an official told Reuters on June 29. (Reporting by Ehab Farouk; Writing Asma Alsharif; Editing by Louise Heavens)
* EP ENERGY ANNOUNCES OFFERING OF ITS SENIOR SECURED NOTES DUE 2025
* Class A shares down 26 pct, Class C shares fall 28 pct (Adds Breakingviews link)
SAO PAULO, Jan 31 The Brazilian real weakened on Tuesday after the central bank hinted it could allow some of the currency swaps due in March to expire. The central bank currently holds $26.6 billion reais worth of currency swaps, which function like dollar sales to investors for future delivery, down from over $100 billion by late 2015. It halted the reduction of the outstanding swaps after the surprise election victory of Donald Trump triggered market volatility. On Tue