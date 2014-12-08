CAIRO Dec 8 Egyptian police detained 26 men in
a raid on a Cairo bath house after receiving a tip that they
were holding gay orgies, a security source said on Monday.
After the men were taken away overnight, a public prosecutor
said they would be held for four days pending a decision on
whether to press formal charges of debauchery.
Though homosexuality is not specifically outlawed in Egypt,
it is a conservative society and discrimination is rife. Gay men
are frequently arrested and typically charged with debauchery,
immorality or blasphemy.
The most recent case to make headlines saw eight men
sentenced to three years in jail last month after they appeared
in an online video purporting to show the country's first gay
marriage ceremony.
The largest crackdown on homosexuals in Egypt took place in
2001, when police raided a floating disco called the Queen Boat.
Fifty-two men were tried in the case, which drew widespread
criticism from human rights groups and Western governments.
(Reporting by Lin Noueihed; Editing by Catherine Evans)