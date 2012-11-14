CAIRO Nov 14 Palestinian President Mahmoud
Abbas called on Wednesday for an urgent Arab League meeting on
Israel's strikes on Gaza, Egypt's news agency MENA said, quoting
a Palestinian official in Egypt.
"Barakat al-Fara, the Palestinian ambassador in Cairo and
the Palestinian representative in the Arab League, announced
that based on instructions from President Mahmoud Abbas, the
Palestinian state had asked for an urgent meeting of the Arab
League to discuss the Israeli offensive on Gaza strip," MENA
said.
Israel launched a major offensive against Palestinian
militants in Gaza on Wednesday, killing the military commander
of Hamas in an air strike and threatening an invasion of the
enclave that the Islamist group vowed would "open the gates of
hell".
The Arab League is expected shortly to issue a statement
condemning the strikes, according to an Arab League official.
Deputy Arab League chief Ahmed Ben Helli told Al Jazeera
television that the League had spoken with the Palestinian
President and some Arab ministers to decide on what could be
done in reaction to the Israeli strikes.