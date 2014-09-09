(Adds details)
CAIRO, Sept 9 Egypt will host a donors
conference on the reconstruction of the Gaza Strip on October 12
in Cairo following the recent conflict between Israel and the
Palestinian militant movement Hamas, the Egyptian foreign
minister said on Tuesday.
The announcement carried on the state news agency came after
Norway's foreign minister held talks with Egyptian President
Abdel Fattah al-Sisi. Egypt and Norway will chair the
international conference.
Rebuilding Gaza will cost $7.8 billion, the Palestinian
Authority said this month, in the most comprehensive assessment
yet of damage from a seven-week war with Israel during which
whole neighboorhoods and vital infrastructure were flattened.
The cost of rebuilding 17,000 Gazan homes razed by Israeli
bombings would be $2.5 billion, the Authority said, and the
energy sector needed $250 million after the Strip's only power
plant was destroyed by two Israeli missiles.
Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shukri said invitations to
conference would be extended soon.
Fighting between Israel and the Islamist militant group
Hamas during July and August in Gaza killed over 2,100
Palestinians, most of them civilians, along with 64 Israeli
soldiers and five civilians.
A ground incursion and bombing from the land, air and sea
caused huge destruction in Gaza, while Palestinian rocket fire
drove many Israelis from border communities, hit Israel's summer
tourism revenues and briefly shut down its main airport.
(Reporting by Shadi Bushra; Editing by Michael Georgy and
Raissa Kasolowsky)