CAIRO Nov 10 Egyptian auto distributor GB Auto posted a 254-percent jump in third-quarter profit on Monday.

Net profit rose to 71.938 million Egyptian pounds ($10.06 million) from 20.298 million a year earlier, it said in a stock exchange statement.

GB Auto is the Egyptian distributor of tuk-tuks and motorbikes made by India's Bajaj.

(1 U.S. dollar = 7.1500 Egyptian pound) (Reporting by Ehab Farouk; writing by Stephen Kalin; editing by Jason Neely)