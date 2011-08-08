CAIRO Aug 8 Egypt's GB Auto said its
second-quarter net income fell 35 percent year-on-year to 50.5
million Egyptian pounds ($8.5 million).
The firm, Egypt's biggest listed automobile assembler, said
net income was 77.7 million pounds in the same quarter of 2010.
Revenue in the second quarter rose 6.8 percent year-on-year
to 1.86 billion pounds.
Investment bank Beltone Financial had estimated that GB
Auto's second-quarter net income would reach 40 million pounds
on revenue of 1.7 billion pounds
($1 = 5.953 Egyptian Pounds)
(Reporting by Sherine El Madany)