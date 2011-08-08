CAIRO Aug 8 Egypt's GB Auto said its second-quarter net income fell 35 percent year-on-year to 50.5 million Egyptian pounds ($8.5 million).

The firm, Egypt's biggest listed automobile assembler, said net income was 77.7 million pounds in the same quarter of 2010.

Revenue in the second quarter rose 6.8 percent year-on-year to 1.86 billion pounds.

Investment bank Beltone Financial had estimated that GB Auto's second-quarter net income would reach 40 million pounds on revenue of 1.7 billion pounds ($1 = 5.953 Egyptian Pounds) (Reporting by Sherine El Madany)