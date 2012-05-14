(Adds details from statement)
CAIRO May 14 Egyptian vehicle distributor GB
Auto's first-quarter net profit rose 61 percent on
improvements in vehicle sales, its financing business and other
activities, the company said in a statement on Monday.
GB Auto said net profit rose to 18.58 million Egyptian
pounds ($3.08 million), compared with 11.53 million pounds in
the same period a year earlier.
Its sales of cars and buses as well as other activities such
as financing produced revenues of 1.7 billion pounds, up from
1.3 billion in the same period a year ago.
GB Auto controls one third of the Egyptian passenger car
market, which has grown fast in recent years thanks partly to
easier access to credit, a wider range of cheaper Asian vehicles
and a fast-expanding population.
It shares were up 2.4 percent by 1244 GMT. The benchmark
index was down 0.4 percent.
($1 = 6.0365 Egyptian pounds)
(Reporting by Ehab Farouk, Writing by Yasmine Saleh; Editing by
Helen Massy-Beresford)