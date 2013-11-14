CAIRO Nov 14 Egypt's biggest listed vehicle assembler and distributor, GB Auto, reported a 32 percent drop in nine-month net profit to 119.05 million Egyptian pounds ($17.28 million), the stock exchange said on Thursday.

Net profit for the first nine months of 2012 was 176.06 million pounds, the stock exchange said, without adding further details. ($1 = 6.8884 Egyptian pounds) (Reporting by Shaimaa Fayed; editing by Tom Pfeiffer)