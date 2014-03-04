(Adds details, background)

CAIRO, March 4 Egyptian auto distributor GB Auto reported a 40.6 percent drop in fourth-quarter net profit while revenue rose nearly 20 percent to 2.819 billion Egyptian pounds ($405.00 million).

The company said 2013 full-year net profit dropped by nearly 47 percent to 116 million Egyptian pounds, while revenue was up 10 percent to 9.130 billion Egyptian pounds.

It said it is targeting gross profit of 1.4 billion Egyptian pounds this year and revenue of 13.3 billion Egyptian pounds.

The company said in the fourth quarter there was a sustained sales performance of around 1 billion pounds per month and the yearly performance was affected by higher financing costs and spending on new expansions in Algeria and Iraq.

GB Auto is the Egyptian distributor of tuk-tuks and motorbikes made by India's Bajaj. It said it had entered into an exclusive agreement to distribute passenger car, light truck and truck tires in Algeria.

A recent proposal to impose a one-year ban on the import of motorbikes and three-wheel 'tuk-tuks' into Egypt is expected to have a limited impact on GB Auto's 2014 profit, it said.

