CAIRO Oct 13 Egypt's GDP growth rate rose in
the fourth quarter to 3.7 percent, up from 2.5 percent, the
government said on Monday, in the latest sign that confidence is
returning to an economy battered by three years of political
turmoil.
However, the full-year growth rate was barely changed,
reflecting earlier quarters' weak expansion while the security
and political climate in the country deteriorated.
Egypt posted GDP growth of 2.2 percent for the full 2013/14
fiscal year, which ended in June.
This was up slightly from 2.1 percent the previous year, but
remains far slower than the pace needed to create enough jobs
for a youthful population of 86 million.
Egypt's economy has been hammered by instability following
the 2011 uprising that toppled autocrat Hosni Mubarak after 30
years in power.
But the political stability achieved since president and
former army chief Abdel Fattah el-Sisi removed the Muslim
Brotherhood from power last year has boosted confidence.
Business activity in Egypt expanded at a near-record pace in
September, a survey showed last week, with the nascent economic
recovery encouraging companies to hire for the first time in
nearly 2-1/2 years.
"Growth in new orders and employment shows us market
sentiment is improving," said Razan Nasser, senior economist at
HSBC, commenting on the Egypt Purchasing Managers Index (PMI).
"Many challenges still lie ahead, but overall the numbers
are encouraging, and we continue to expect growth to pick up
pace through 2015."
A recent Reuters poll showed economists nudging up their
forecasts for the current fiscal year, which runs through June
2015, to 3.3 percent.
Gulf Arab states have pumped more than $12 billion into
Egypt since Sisi ousted Islamist president Mohamed Mursi of the
Muslim Brotherhood in July 2013.
The aid has kept the economy afloat and given the government
the fiscal space to introduce reforms as it tries to encourage
growth while curtailing its budget deficit.
Egypt raised fuel prices by up to 78 percent in July in a
long-awaited step to cut energy subsidies and ease the burden on
the government's swelling budget deficit.
The cuts pushed up prices and hit business activity in July,
but the effects appear to have been short-lived, with the pace
of economic activity picking up in the two months since,
according to the PMI survey.
(Reporting by Shadi Bushra; Editing by Toby Chopra)