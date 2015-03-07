CAIRO, March 7 Egypt's economy grew at 4.3 percent in the quarter ending in December, compared to 1.4 percent during the same period last year, Planning Minister Ashraf al-Arabi said on Saturday.

Arabi told Reuters his country's gross domestic product grew at 5.6 percent in the first half of the 2014/15 fiscal year, which began in July, versus 1.2 percent in the year-earlier period.

