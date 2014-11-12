Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
CAIRO Nov 12 Global Telecom, the Egypt-based group formerly known as Orascom Telecom, said on Wednesday its nine-month net loss were 2.013 billion Egyptian pounds ($281.54 million), down 66.2 percent on the same period last year.
The company, which is 51.9 percent owned by Vimplecom , said revenue for the nine months ending on Sept. 30 were down slightly at 17.827 billion pounds. (1 US dollar = 7.1500 Egyptian pound) (Reporting by Ehab Farouk,; Writing by Stephen Kalin; Editing by Louise Heavens)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)