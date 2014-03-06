Cairo, March 6 Global Telecom, the
Egypt-based group formerly called Orascom Telecom, has fallen
deeper into the red after taking a multi-million dollar
impairment charge on its Canadian business following the
latter's withdrawal from a 4G spectrum auction.
The group's results coincided with earnings from 51.9
percent owner Vimpelcom, which were also impacted by
events at the Canadian unit Wind Mobile.
Global Telecom said its fourth-quarter net loss rose 59
percent from a year ago to $749 million, blaming currency
factors as well as the Canadian writedown, and propelling its
full-year loss to $924 million, a 349 percent increase on 2012.
Quarterly revenue fell to $834 million from $908 million.
In a statement Global Telecom said it had written down its
Canadian business by $619 million.
"(Global Telecom) has fully impaired its assets in Canada,
mainly due to the challenges the company is facing in the
country and the lack of clarity on the path for (the Canadian
unit) ... to acquire the spectrum that it needs to execute its
long-term plan," the statement said.
Wind Mobile withdrew from the Canadian auction in January
after Vimpelcom decided not to fund its participation, putting
Wind in a difficult spot as operators seek the airwaves needed
to support booming demand for mobile data.
Wind is Canada's fourth-largest operator but trails far
behind the top three. Global Telecom has a 65 percent indirect
equity ownership in Wind Mobile.