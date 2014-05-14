Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
CAIRO May 14 International telecoms firm Global Telecom Holding, the Egypt-based group formerly called Orascom Telecom, reported on Wednesday a net profit of $43 million for the first quarter of 2014.
That compared with a loss of $204 million in the first quarter of last year. (Reporting by Shadia Nasralla; Editing by Mark Potter)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)