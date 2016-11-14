(Adds minister comment, background)
CAIRO Nov 14 Egypt will hold its first
international tender for gold mining concessions since 2009 in
early December, Petroleum Minister Tarek El Molla said at an
economic conference on Monday.
Geologists say that Egypt has mineral-rich territory that
could be ripe for mining, but investors have said that
commercial terms offered in previous tenders were unattractive
and have kept the sector underdeveloped.
Last year the government said it wanted mining to increase
its contribution to GDP to more than 5 percent from the less
than 1 percent currently.
Egypt, which has had to contend with a severe dollar
shortage since tourists and investors fled after the country's
2011 uprising, announced this year that it would hold a bidding
round for new mining concessions but the tender has been delayed
repeatedly.
Molla said that Centamin's Sukari mine, Egypt's sole
gold-exporting mine, had paid the government $40 million in
profits and $80 million in concession fees since last July.
The December bidding round would be the first since 2009,
when a global gold-mining boom brought a handful of first-time
investors to Egypt despite what some said were poor commercial
terms.
Most of these investors left after the 2011 uprising, driven
away by growing political turmoil and falling global gold
prices.
(Reporting by Abdel Rahman Adel; Writing by Eric Knecht;
Editing by David Goodman)