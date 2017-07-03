(Adds details, background)
CAIRO, July 3 Four companies, including two
foreign ones, have won Egypt's gold mining exploration tender
for five concessions in the Eastern Desert and the Sinai
Peninsula, Petroleum Minister Tarek El Molla said on Monday.
Britain's Veritas Mining Limited, Ghassan Spain Investment,
and Egypt's East Gas Company won a concession each while
Resolute Egypt won two, El Molla said in a statement.
Egypt is hoping that gold production can be a future source
of growth for its struggling economy. It began accepting bids in
January for five concessions in its first tender for new gold
exploration since 2009. The deadline for bids was April 20 and
the result was due in May.
The level of interest from bidders was not expected to be
very great because Egypt's commercial terms for mining have been
criticised by investors for using an unprofitable model for
exploration.
Centamin, the operator of the country's only
commercial gold mine, has previously said that the terms were
not competitive enough to take part in the bidding.
Egypt recently established a free economic zone dedicated to
mining known as the Golden Triangle because of its location in
an area of the Eastern Desert with gold mining potential. The
country hopes this will attract global mining investors which
have shunned Egypt until now because of the commercial terms.
