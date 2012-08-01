* Extent of government's powers still unclear
* IMF loan negotiations pose early challenge
* Welcome return of investment minister post
* Some investors unhappy at lack of new faces
By Tom Pfeiffer and Patrick Werr
CAIRO, Aug 1 As Egypt's first permanent
government since the overthrow of Hosni Mubarak took shape on
Wednesday, the first names to emerge suggest a continuity that
could aid the economy after 17 months of turmoil.
Yet the new administration's unclear powers and the scale of
the challenges it must face dispel any optimism that Thursday's
cabinet unveiling will begin a new era of stability.
Career bureaucrat Mumtaz al-Saeed, who has led efforts to
secure urgent aid from foreign donors, remains finance minister
and Osama Saleh, head of the General Authority for Free Zones
and Investment, will lead a revived investment ministry.
For investors who fled in the absence of a stable, long-term
government, there are still reasons to worry.
Saeed needs to show broad backing at home for any economic
reforms to secure a long-awaited $3.2 billion emergency loan
from the International Monetary Fund. A cabinet including more
of his political opponents might have helped.
Parliament, the body that had the best claim to reflect the
popular will, was dissolved in June, further eroding the
legitimacy of any major reforms by the new administration.
The army leadership that took power from Mubarak now holds a
veto over any legislation passed by Islamist President Mohamed
Mursi's new team.
Political turmoil is likely to continue as long as there is
no new constitution defining Mursi's powers and those of the
army, Egypt's power broker for the past six decades.
"This new government is positive in the sense that there is
some kind of stability and no surprises," said Said Hirsh of
Capital Economics. "But this is not about how capable the
government is. It remains to be seen what this government and
Mursi can do with the limited powers they have."
He said a major test would be whether Egypt secures the IMF
loan to shore up its dangerously stretched finances. That would
depend on whether the IMF views army approval of economic
reforms as sufficient guarantee that they will be implemented.
NEW IDEAS?
Egypt's main share index rose 1.5 percent on
Wednesday, adding to a 2 percent gain on Tuesday, as investors
greeted the arrival of the new cabinet a month after Mursi took
office.
The new government has, if anything, a tougher task than its
predecessor.
Funds are running out to finance government spending and
support the pound currency since last year's popular uprising
unseated Hosni Mubarak and plunged the economy into crisis.
The economy contracted in the first half of 2012 compared to
the second half of 2011 and continued weakness in euro zone
economies is sapping demand for Egyptian goods. A spike in world
food prices threatens to swell Egypt's import subsidy bill.
Some investors welcomed the choice of Saleh for investment
minister, a post that was dropped over the period of army rule.
"Egypt greatly needed the return of the investment
ministry," said Ehab Saeed, head of research at Osool brokerage.
"Saleh has great experience. There's no doubt he will face big
difficulties attracting new investment, especially with the
absence of a new constitution for the country."
Others were uneasy at an absence of many new faces, which
could imply an absence of fresh ideas for shoring up weak
foreign reserves and reducing sky-high state borrowing costs.
They also frowned on Mursi's decision last week to promote
irrigation minister Hisham Kandil to the post of prime minister.
"The names of the economic ministers bring nothing new,"
said Nader Ibrahim, head of the board of Archer Consulting.
"These people did not offer anything new in their recent period
in office. I expect the government to fail quickly. Why did they
pick a PM who has no experience of the economy?"
DWINDLING FUNDS
Once appointed, Mursi's new cabinet will have to decide
whether it should implement new and potentially painful
austerity measures to help stabilize government finances and
secure foreign financial help.
The outgoing army-backed government, which has been
negotiating an IMF loan for months, drew up the new state budget
to dovetail with IMF demands. The budget took effect on July 1
at the start of the 2012/13 financial year.
The IMF demanded that any loan get broad political support.
At the time, this meant the army-controlled cabinet needed the
blessing of Mursi's Muslim Brotherhood, whose Freedom and
Justice Party (FJP) took almost half the seats in parliament.
The FJP refused, saying the government had not provided it
with enough details of the proposed IMF agreement or the budget
to take a decision.
"A likely scenario is that the Muslim Brotherhood takes a
decision in mid-August and an IMF negotiating team arrives in
Cairo toward the end of August or early September," said the
Western economist.
"If the substance deviates too much, the agreement would
have to be renegotiated. If it doesn't, then agreement could be
swift. But Mursi and his government are likely to want to make
changes, to put new priorities," the economist said.
Although some of the Brotherhood's advisers are keen on
reaching an agreement quickly, the official position has been
that the final decision to approach the IMF would be made only
once a government is formed.
"Our position has been clear all along. We have no objection
to an agreement with the IMF, but only after looking at all the
alternatives," the FJP's Ahmed al-Naggar, a member of the
party's economics committee, said a day after Mursi took office.
(Additional reporting by Ehab Farouk; editing by Ron Askew)