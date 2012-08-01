UPDATE 9-Oil rises modestly in tight trade, boosted by OPEC hopes
* OPEC may extend or deepen cuts if global supply glut persists
CAIRO Aug 1 Osama Kamal, who served as the chairman of the Egyptian Petrochemicals Holding Company, said on Wednesday he was appointed as the minister of petroleum and mineral resources in a cabinet being formed by Prime Minister Hisham Kandil. (Writing by Dina Zayed)
SAO PAULO, Feb 16 Brazilian energy and logistics company Cosan SA Indústria e Comércio reported net profit dropped 70.9 percent to 178.3 million reais ($57.8 million) in the quarter that finished in December, compared to a profit of 612.5 million reais a year ago.
CALGARY, Alberta, Feb 16 Canadian oil and gas producer Cenovus Energy Inc said on Thursday it is doing engineering and design work at two of its deferred oil sands projects in northern Alberta and it could potentially reactivate them in 2018 and 2019, respectively.