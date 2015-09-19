* Finance, interior, investment, defence ministers unchanged
* Government includes 16 new ministers, 33 total
* New government named month ahead of parliamentary election
(Adds details, quotes)
By Ahmed Aboulenein
CAIRO, Sept 19 Egyptian President Abdel Fattah
al-Sisi kept his finance, investment and interior ministers in a
new government sworn in on Saturday as he tries to rebuild an
economy battered by Islamist militant violence.
Sisi named former head of the state oil company Tarek
al-Mullah as petroleum minister, charged with easing the
country's energy crisis and attracting more foreign investment
in a strategic sector.
Mullah succeeds Sherif Ismail, seen as one of the
best-performing ministers, who became prime minister.
The new government faces many challenges.
Islamic State, which seized large parts of Iraq and Syria,
has gained the backing of the most active militant group in
Egypt, the recently renamed Sinai Province.
Militants have stepped up attacks on Egyptian soldiers and
police since the army toppled Islamist President Mohamed Mursi
in 2013 after mass protests against his rule. Hundreds have been
killed in bombing and shooting attacks.
Egypt is struggling to get large volumes of foreign
investment after years of political turmoil triggered by the
2011 uprising that toppled autocrat Hosni Mubarak, even though
Sisi's economic reforms have won praise.
The new cabinet includes 16 new ministers out of 33 in total
but few important posts were handed to newcomers. The defence,
foreign and justice ministers all kept their jobs as did most
economy-related ministers such as planning and supplies.
"They could not find candidates and the main reason is that
no one wants to be minister for three months; it is not enough
time," said Said Sadek, professor of political sociology.
Egypt holds a long-awaited parliamentary election in October
and the new chamber will have a say over the government and can
even reject Sisi's choice for prime minister, according to the
country's constitution.
The election concludes in November and a new government is
likely to be named after the results are announced.
As army chief, Sisi orchestrated the overthrow of Mursi,
Egypt's first freely-elected president.
Sisi promised to deliver democracy and went on to become
elected president. Critics say he has stifled dissent under the
toughest security crackdown in the country's history,
allegations the government denies.
Security forces killed hundreds of Islamists and jailed
thousands of others. Prominent secular activists have also been
jailed.
"This will be a caretaker government, not a political one.
There are no politicians and one of the problems with Egyptian
politics is we don't see politicians as ministers. Even the
prime minister is not a politician," said Sadek.
He added that the reason several ministries had been merged
was due to the lack of candidates willing to accept posts.
"I see nothing that indicates this is a new government,"
said Wahid Abdel Meguid, political analyst at the Ahram Centre
for Political and Strategic Studies. "Even the new ministers
used to be ministers before."
Sisi kept central bank governor Hisham Ramez in place and
appointed Nabil Sadek as prosecutor general more than two months
after the previous office holder was assassinated by a car bomb
on his way to work.
(Additional reporting by Mahmoud Mourad and Ahmed Tolba)