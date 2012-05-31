CAIRO May 31 Egyptian investment bank
EFG-Hermes on Thursday said it would defend its two
chief executives against accusations of illegal share dealings.
Yasser El Mallawany and Hassan Heikal were referred to trial
on Wednesday alongside the two sons of deposed President Hosni
Mubarak as part of a probe into the dealings, according to the
public prosecutor.
They are accused of violating stock market and central bank
rules to make unlawful profits through the trading of shares in
Al Watany Bank of Egypt, a listed bank.
In a statement, EFG affirmed the "soundness of its legal
position" in regard to the 2007 acquisition of Al-Watany Bank by
National Bank of Kuwait.
"The firm also confirms in this context that its two Chief
Executive Officers have no personal dealings, interests or
benefits in any transactions related to the trading on Al-Watany
Bank of Egypt's shares," EFG said. "The firm is taking all
necessary legal action to defend its position in this matter."
EFG said the accusations had not affected the bank's
operations in any way and it expressed full support and
confidence in the two CEOs.
Gamal Mubarak took an 18 percent stake in EFG's private
equity arm when it was formed in 1997. He and his businessman
brother Alaa are already standing trial with their father on
separate graft charges.
EFG Hermes Private Equity accounts for no more than 7
percent of EFG Hermes Holding's total consolidated revenues, the
bank said.
