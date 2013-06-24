BRIEF-MSA Safety was paid about $80.9 million from North River
* MSA Safety - on March 8, unit was paid about $80.9 million (pursuant to insurance policies issued by the north river insurance company, affiliates
CAIRO, June 24 Egypt's economy grew by 2.2 percent in the first quarter of 2013, unchanged from the previous quarter but slower than the 5.2 percent recorded a year earlier, the state news agency quoted the planning ministry on Monday as saying.
The economy had several years of 7 percent growth before the popular uprising that brought down Hosni Mubarak in February 2011, but since then has suffered from a collapse in tourism and foreign investment and an increase domestic labour disputes.
In the nine months to end-March, gross domestic product rose by 2.3 percent, up from 1.8 percent from the same nine months a year earlier. Egypt's financial year begins on July 1.
* MSA Safety - on March 8, unit was paid about $80.9 million (pursuant to insurance policies issued by the north river insurance company, affiliates
March 10 Bank of America Corp has appointed Ricardo Fernandez Rebolledo as the head of its investment banking business in Mexico, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters on Friday.
* AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces proposed private offering of usd and GBP senior subordinated notes