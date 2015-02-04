CAIRO Feb 4 Saudi Arabia, Kuwait and the United Arab Emirates will give Egypt $10 bln in deposits before Egypt holds an investment conference in March, Al-Youm Al-Sabea news website reported.

Egypt hopes the investment conference in the resort of Sharm el-Sheikh will generate ventures worth billions of dollars, helping to boost its economy, which has just started to recover from political turmoil triggered by the 2011 Arab Spring uprising.

(Writing by Michael Georgy; Editing by Susan Fenton)