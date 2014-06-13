CAIRO, June 13 Egypt has asked YouTube to remove
a video showing a naked woman with injuries being dragged
through Cairo's Tahrir Square after being sexually assaulted
during celebrations for President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi's
inauguration.
Sunday night's assault took place as thousands of people
enjoyed inauguration festivities, raising new worries about
Egypt's commitment to fighting sexual violence.
Authorities arrested seven men aged between 15 and 49 for
sexually harassing women on Tahrir Square after the posting of
the video, which caused an uproar in local and international
media.
It was not clear whether the men arrested took part in the
assault shown on the video.
"The Egyptian embassy in Washington DC and a number of
Egyptian authorities, at the direction of President Abdel Fattah
al-Sisi, have requested the YouTube administration to remove the
video of the sexual assault victim," Sisi's spokesman said.
"This came in response to her wish, which she expressed
during the president's visit to her yesterday at the hospital to
check on her condition," he added in an emailed statement late
on Thursday.
YouTube was not immediately available for comment on the
Egyptian request. The clip showing the assault was still
available on the video-sharing website on Friday.
Egypt approved a new law this month which punishes sexual
harassment with at least six months in jail or fines of at least
3,000 Egyptian pounds ($420). The United States has urged Egypt
to make good on its promises to fight sexual violence.
Sexual assault was rife at demonstrations during and after
the 2011 uprising that ousted veteran president Hosni Mubarak
and has been common for a decade at large gatherings in Egypt.
Sisi, Egypt's former army chief who won a landslide poll
victory last month after deposing elected Islamist president
Mohamed Mursi last July, has frequently spoken highly of women
and their importance to society.
A police officer who rescued the victim of sexual harassment
should be honoured, Sisi said, in an apparent reference to the
woman in the video.
But some liberals have been wary of Sisi, especially after
remarks he made defending an army practice - later denied by an
army court - of conducting "virginity tests" on female
protesters who complained of abuse.
Sexual harassment, high rates of female genital mutilation
and a surge in violence after the Arab Spring uprisings have
made Egypt the worst country in the Arab world to be a woman, a
Thomson Reuters Foundation survey showed late last year.
(Reporting By Shadia Nasralla; Editing by Gareth Jones)