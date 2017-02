Nov 1 Egyptian property developer Heliopolis Housing's net profit dropped 17 percent to 125.6 million Egyptian pounds ($21 million) in the full year to the end of June, the stock exchange said on Tuesday.

The mostly state-owned company, one of Egypt's oldest home builders, made a profit of 151.5 million pounds in fiscal year 2009-2010, the bourse said in a statement, without adding further details. ($1 = 5.969 Egyptian Pounds) (Reporting by Shaimaa Fayed)