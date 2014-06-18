BRIEF-China Overseas Grand Oceans says Fy profit attributable HK$900.2 million, up 5.8 pct
* Board recommended payment of final dividend of hk2 cents per share
(Corrects value of bid in first paragraph to $257 million, not $257 billion)
CAIRO, June 18 Egypt's financial regulator has approved a $257 million joint bid by Beltone and billionaire Naguib Sawiris for a 20 percent stake in EFG Hermes , the head of the Egyptian Financial Supervisory Authority, Sharif Samy, said on Wednesday.
The offer for a stake in one of the largest investment banks in the Middle East could point to a revival of dealmaking in Egyptian equities after more than three years of stagnation following the overthrow of Hosni Mubarak in 2011. (Reporting by Ehab Farouk; Editing by Pravin Char)
OTTAWA, March 21 Canadian Finance Minister Bill Morneau is committed to working with provinces to tackle housing affordability, a spokeswoman for Morneau said on Tuesday in response to a request from Ontario that Ottawa do more to clamp down on speculation in Canada's hot housing market.