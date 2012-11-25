* Stocks plunge nearly 10 pct on Mursi decree
* "We are back to square one" - trader
* Activists camp for third day
* Mursi to meet Supreme Judicial Council
By Tom Perry and Patrick Werr
CAIRO, Nov 25 Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi
will meet senior judges on Monday to try to ease a crisis over
his seizure of new powers which has set off violent protests
reminiscent of last year's revolution which brought him to
power.
Egypt's stock market plunged on Sunday in its first day open
since Mursi issued a decree late on Thursday temporarily
widening his powers and shielding his decisions from judicial
review, drawing accusations he was behaving like a new dictator.
More than 500 people have been injured in clashes between
police and protesters worried Mursi's Muslim Brotherhood aims to
dominate the post-Hosni Mubarak era after winning Egypt's first
democratic parliamentary and presidential elections this year.
One Muslim Brotherhood member was killed and 60 people were
hurt on Sunday in an attack on the main office of the
Brotherhood in the Egyptian Nile Delta town of Damanhour, the
website of the Brotherhood's Freedom and Justice Party said.
Egypt's highest judicial authority hinted at compromise to
avert a further escalation, though Mursi's opponents want
nothing less than the complete cancellation of a decree they see
as a danger to democracy.
The Supreme Judicial Council said Mursi's decree should
apply only to "sovereign matters", suggesting it did not reject
the declaration outright, and called on judges and prosecutors,
some of whom began a strike on Sunday, to return to work.
Mursi would meet the council on Monday, state media said.
Mursi's office repeated assurances that the measures would
be temporary, and said he wanted dialogue with political groups
to find "common ground" over what should go in Egypt's
constitution, one of the issues at the heart of the crisis.
Hassan Nafaa, a professor of political science at Cairo
University, saw an effort by the presidency and judiciary to
resolve the crisis, but added their statements were "vague".
"The situation is heading towards more trouble," he said.
Sunday's stock market fall of nearly 10 percent - halted
only by automatic curbs - was the worst since the uprising that
toppled Mubarak in February, 2011.
Images of protesters clashing with riot police and tear gas
wafting through Cairo's Tahrir Square were an unsettling
reminder of that uprising. Activists were camped in the square
for a third day, blocking traffic with makeshift barricades.
Nearby, riot police and protesters clashed intermittently.
"BACK TO SQUARE ONE"
Mursi's supporters and opponents plan big demonstrations on
Tuesday that could be a trigger for more street violence.
"We are back to square one, politically, socially," said
Mohamed Radwan of Pharos Securities, an Egyptian brokerage firm.
Mursi's decree marks an effort to consolidate his influence
after he successfully sidelined Mubarak-era generals in August.
It reflects his suspicions of a judiciary little reformed since
the Mubarak era.
Issued just a day after Mursi received glowing tributes from
Washington for his work brokering a deal to end eight days of
violence between Israel and Hamas, the decree drew warnings from
the West to uphold democracy. Washington has leverage because of
billions of dollars it sends in annual military aid.
"The United States should be saying this is unacceptable,"
former presidential nominee John McCain, leading Republican on
the Senate Armed Services Committee, said on Fox News.
"We thank Mr. Mursi for his efforts in brokering the
ceasefire with Hamas ... But this is not what the United States
of America's taxpayers expect. Our dollars will be directly
related to progress toward democracy."
The Mursi administration has defended his decree as an
effort to speed up reforms that will complete Egypt's democratic
transformation. Yet leftists, liberals, socialists and others
say it has exposed the autocratic impulses of a man once jailed
by Mubarak.
"There is no room for dialogue when a dictator imposes the
most oppressive, abhorrent measures and then says 'let us split
the difference'," prominent opposition leader Mohamed ElBaradei
said on Saturday.
WARNINGS FROM WEST
Investors had grown more confident in recent months that a
legitimately elected government would help Egypt put its
economic and political problems behind it. The stock market's
main index had risen 35 percent since Mursi's victory.
It closed on Sunday at its lowest level since July 31.
Political turmoil also raised the cost of government
borrowing at a treasury bill auction on Sunday.
"Investors know that Mursi's decisions will not be accepted
and that there will be clashes on the street," said Osama Mourad
of Arab Financial Brokerage.
Just last week, investor confidence was helped by a
preliminary agreement with the International Monetary Fund over
a $4.8 billion loan needed to shore up state finances.
Mursi's decree removes judicial review of decisions he takes
until a new parliament is elected, expected early next year.
It also shields the Islamist-dominated assembly writing
Egypt's new constitution from a raft of legal challenges that
have threatened it with dissolution, and offers the same
protection to the Islamist-controlled upper house of parliament.
"I am really afraid that the two camps are paving the way
for violence," said Nafaa. "Mursi has misjudged this, very much
so. But forcing him again to relinquish what he has done will
appear a defeat."
Many of Mursi's political opponents share the view that
Egypt's judiciary needs reform, though they disagree with his
methods. Mursi's new powers allowed him to sack the prosecutor
general who took his job during the Mubarak era and is unpopular
among reformists of all stripes.
(Additional reporting by Yasmine Saleh and Marwa Awad in Cairo
and Philip Barbara in Washington; Editing by Peter Graff and
Philippa Fletcher)