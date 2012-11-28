* Brotherhood sees quick constitution as way out of crisis
* Critics see move to wrap it up as an escalation
* Courts go on strike in protest at Mursi move
* Tahrir Square sit-in enters day six
By Tamim Elyan and Yasmine Saleh
CAIRO, Nov 28 The assembly writing Egypt's
constitution said it could wrap up a final draft later on
Wednesday, a move the Muslim Brotherhood sees as a way out of a
crisis over a decree by President Mohamed Mursi that protesters
say gives him dictatorial powers.
But as Mursi's opponents staged a sixth day of protests in
Tahrir Square, critics said the Islamist-dominated assembly's
bid to finish the constitution quickly could make matters worse.
Two people have been killed and hundreds injured in
countrywide protest set off by Mursi's decree.
The Brotherhood hopes to end the crisis by replacing Mursi's
controversial decree with an entirely new constitution that
would need to be approved in a popular referendum, a Brotherhood
official told Reuters.
It is a gamble based on the Islamists' belief that they can
mobilise enough voters to win the referendum: they have won all
elections held since Hosni Mubarak was toppled from power.
But the move seemed likely to deepen divisions that are
being exposed in the street.
The Muslim Brotherhood and its Islamist allies called for
protests on Saturday in Tahrir Square, setting the stage for
more confrontation with their opponents, who staged a mass rally
there on Tuesday.
The constitution is one of the main reasons Mursi is at
loggerheads with non-Islamist opponents. They are boycotting the
100-member constitutional assembly, saying the Islamists have
tried to impose their vision for Egypt's future.
The assembly's legal legitimacy has been called into
question by a series of court cases demanding its dissolution.
Its popular legitimacy has been hit by the withdrawal of members
including church representatives and liberals.
"We will start now and finish today, God willing," Hossam
el-Gheriyani, the assembly speaker, said at the start of its
latest session in Cairo, saying Thursday would be "a great day".
"If you are upset by the decree, nothing will stop it except
a new constitution issued immediately," he said. Three other
members of the assembly told Reuters there were plans to put the
document to a vote on Thursday.
ENTRENCHING AUTHORITARIANISM
Just down the road from the meeting convened at the Shura
Council, protesters were again clashing with riot police in
Tahrir Square. Members of the assembly watched on television as
they waited to go into session.
"The constitution is in its last phases and will be put to a
referendum soon and God willing it will solve a lot of the
problems in the street," said Talaat Marzouk, an assembly
member from the Salafi Nour Party, as he watched the images.
But Wael Ghonim, a prominent activist whose online blogging
helped ignite the anti-Mubarak uprising, said a constitution
passed in such circumstances would "entrench authoritarianism".
The constitution is supposed to be the cornerstone of a new,
democratic Egypt following Mubarak's three decades of autocratic
rule. The assembly has been at work for six months. Mursi had
extended its Dec. 12 deadline by two months - extra time that
Gheriyani said was not needed.
The constitution will determine the powers of the president
and parliament and define the roles of the judiciary and a
military establishment that had been at the heart of power for
decades until Mubarak was toppled. It will also set out the role
of Islamic law, or sharia.
The effort to conclude the text quickly marked an
escalation, said Nathan Brown, a professor of political science
at George Washington University in the United States.
"It may be regarded with hostility by a lot of state actors
too, including the judiciary," he said.
Leading opposition and former Arab League chief figure Amr
Moussa slammed the move. He walked out of the assembly earlier
this month. "This is nonsensical and one of the steps that
shouldn't be taken, given the background of anger and resentment
to the current constitutional assembly," he told Reuters.
Once drafted, the constitution will go to Mursi for
approval, and he must then put it to a referendum within 15
days, which could mean the vote would be held by mid-December.
COURTS DECLARE STRIKE
Deepening the crisis further on Wednesday, Egypt's Cassation
and Appeals courts said they would suspend their work until the
constitutional court rules on the decree.
The judiciary, largely unreformed since the popular uprising
that unseated Mubarak, was seen as a major target in the decree
issued last Thursday, which extended his powers and put his
decisions temporarily beyond legal challenge.
"The president wants to create a new dictatorship," said
38-year-old Mohamed Sayyed Ahmed, an unemployed man, in Tahrir.
Showing the depth of distrust of Mursi in parts of the
judiciary, a spokesman for the Supreme Constitutional Court,
which earlier this year declared void the Islamist-led
parliament, said it felt under attack by the president.
In a speech on Friday, Mursi praised the judiciary as a
whole but referred to corrupt elements he aimed to weed out.
"The really sad thing that has pained the members of this
court is when the president of the republic joined, in a painful
surprise, the campaign of continuous attack on the
Constitutional Court," said the spokesman Maher Samy.
Senior judges have been negotiating with Mursi about how to
restrict his new powers.
Mursi's administration insists that his actions were aimed
at breaking a political logjam to push Egypt more swiftly
towards democracy, an assertion his opponents dismiss.
The West worries about turbulence in a nation that has a
peace treaty with Israel and is now ruled by Islamists they long
kept at arms length.
Trying to ease tensions with judges, Mursi said elements of
his decree giving his decisions immunity applied only to matters
of "sovereign" importance, a compromise suggested by the judges.
A constitution must be in place before a new parliament can
be elected, and until that time Mursi holds both executive and
legislative powers. An election could take place in early 2013.