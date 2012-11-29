* Mursi to address nation
* Says most Egyptians back decree at centre of crisis
* Brotherhood sees quick constitution as way out of crisis
* Critics see move to wrap it up as an escalation
* Tahrir Square sit-in enters day seven
By Tom Perry and Marwa Awad
CAIRO, Nov 29 An assembly charged with writing
Egypt's new constitution began voting on its final draft on
Thursday, a process President Mohamed Mursi hopes will help to
end a crisis which erupted when the Islamist gave himself
sweeping new powers.
Mursi's decree last week halting court challenges to his
decisions, which provoked protests and violence across the
country, will lapse if Egyptians approve the new constitution.
Speedy completion of the draft would allow a referendum to
be held as soon as mid-December. But Mursi's opponents have
attacked it as an attempt to rush through a text they say has
been hijacked by the Muslim Brotherhood and its allies.
In an interview with Time, Mursi said the majority supported
his decree but added: "If we had a constitution, then all of
what I have said or done last week will stop."
The president is expected to speak to the nation later on
Thursday in an effort to ease the crisis, which has set off a
week of protests and threatens to derail some early signs of an
economic recovery after two years of turmoil.
Two people have been killed and hundreds injured in the
protests since last Thursday's decree, which deepened the divide
between the newly-empowered Islamists and their opponents.
Setting the stage more tension, the Muslim Brotherhood and
its Islamist allies have called for pro-Mursi rallies on
Saturday. But officials from the Brotherhood's party changed the
venue and said they would avoid Tahrir Square, where a sit-in by
the president's opponents entered a seventh day on Thursday.
The Brotherhood, that backed Mursi for president in June
elections, hopes to end the crisis by replacing the
controversial decree with an entirely new constitution.
"MAY GOD BLESS US"
"May God bless us on this day," Hossam el-Gheriyani, the
speaker of the constituent assembly, told members at the start
of the session to vote on each of the 234 articles in the draft,
which will go to Mursi for approval and then to the plebiscite.
It is a gamble based on the Islamists' belief that they can
mobilise voters to win the referendum. They have won all
elections held since Hosni Mubarak was toppled last year.
But critics say the bid to finish the constitution quickly
could make matters worse.
The constitution is one of the main reasons the Islamists
are at loggerheads with opponents who are boycotting the
100-member constitutional assembly, saying their voices were not
being heard.
The assembly's legitimacy has been called into question by a
series of court cases demanding its dissolution. Its standing
has also suffered from the withdrawal of members including
church representatives of the Christian minority and liberals.
The Brotherhood argues that approval of the constitution in
a referendum would bury all arguments about both the legality of
the assembly and the text it has written in the last six months.
Once the assembly backs the draft it will go to Mursi for
approval, a step expected at the weekend. He must then call the
referendum within 15 days. If Egyptians approve the
constitution, legislative powers will pass straight from Mursi
to the upper house of parliament, in line with an article in the
new constitution, assembly members said.
The draft injects new Islamic references into Egypt's system
of government but keeps in place an article defining "the
principles of sharia" as the main source of legislation - the
same phrase found in the previous constitution.
HISTORIC CHANGES
Among other historic changes to Egypt's system of
government, it caps the amount of time a president can serve at
two terms, or eight years. Mubarak ruled for three decades. It
also introduces a measure of civilian oversight - not nearly
enough for the critics - over the military establishment.
Activists highlighted other flaws such as worrying articles
pertaining to the rights of women and freedom of speech.
"There are some good pro-freedoms articles, but there are
also catastrophic articles like one that prevents insults. This
could be used against journalists criticising the president or
state officials," said human rights activist Gamal Eid.
"We wanted Egyptians to get more freedoms and less
presidential powers and were unhappy with the end result in
those areas," said Edward Ghaleb, who had been sitting on the
assembly as a representative of the Coptic Orthodox church.
New parliamentary elections cannot happen until the
constitution is passed. Egypt has been without an elected
legislature since the Islamist-dominated lower house was
dissolved in June.
"The secular forces and the church and the judges are not
happy with the constitution; the journalists are not happy, so I
think this will increase tensions in the country," said Mustapha
Kamal Al-Sayyid, a professor of political science at Cairo
University. "I don't know how the referendum can be organised if
the judges are upset," he added.
Egyptian elections are overseen by the judiciary.
The decree issued by Mursi worsened already tetchy relations
with judges, many of whom saw it as a threat to their
independence. Two courts declared a strike on Wednesday.
Mursi was unrepentant in the interview published overnight,
saying 80 0r 90 percent of Egyptians backed him.
"It's not against the people, It's with the people," he
said.